Prime Video Gives a Sneak Peek Into its Tamil Original Horror Series ‘The Village’

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the much-awaited trailer of its upcoming new-age horror Original series – The Village.

Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works, the series is a fast-paced, action-packed story that takes the viewers deep into the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu and into the village of Kattiyal, where Gautham and his family encounter a living form of horror they never imagined in their worst nightmare.

a glimpse into the chilling adventures of 'the village'#TheVillageOnPrime, Nov 24 Trailer out now pic.twitter.com/JJfmpkeOTB — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 17, 2023

A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, with co-writers Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English. The Village is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

The trailer of the series introduces viewers to a family of three, eager to set out on a road trip. However, the excitement soon turns dangerous as a shocking montage introduces a terrifying village infested by dreadful mutants, where death seems unpredictable. Gautham, played by Arya, joins forces with three locals to rescue his wife and daughter, who have been taken captive by these mutants. The trailer then veers into a nerve-chilling direction as a group of mercenaries are seen in the village, retrieving something long forgotten. Pulsing with an atmosphere of dread and trepidation, the story takes viewers on a spine-chilling ride through an eerie forest, petrifying tunnels, and an abandoned village. Will Gautham save his family and escape the nightmarish village alive? The adrenaline-rushing, goose-bump inducing trailer not only leaves the viewers biting their nails in fright but also enhances their anticipation for the series’ launch on November 24 on Prime Video.

“I am excited that my original streaming debut begins with the horror genre and that too with a series like The Village,” said actor Arya. “Horror is a genre that I personally believe to be quite challenging for any actor to showcase their acting skills and talent. What’s really exciting about The Village, is that it’s not your run-of-the-mill horror of ghosts and evil spirits but is more contemporary with strong elements of sci-fi and fantasy. Director Milind Rau has brought his vision to life in the most spectacular manner, bringing elements of horror with nuance and a deep message on how our actions, led by desire for personal gain, can have devastating consequences that can impact not a few but an entire community or society. I am sure the audience within India as well as across the world will really enjoy this new-age horror that Prime Video is all set to bring to them on November 24.”