Prime Video Debuts its First Dedicated Anime Channel – Anime Times

Mumbai: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the launch of its first dedicated anime Channel, Anime Times on Prime Video Channels. Anime Times will premiere exclusively on Prime Video Channels in India. A premier streaming service focused on Japanese animation, Anime Times has been available on Prime Video Channels in Japan, and is now debuting into India with its wide array of the latest anime movies and TV shows, along with much-loved classics, on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to Anime Times at an annual fee of INR 899.

With a subscription to Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, Prime members in India can enjoy highly popular titles such as SPY×FAMILY, HUNTER x HUNTER, Fairy Tale Movie Houou No Miko, Tokyo Revengers, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Mob Psycho 100, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Goblin Slayer, Zombieland Saga, and more.

“At Prime Video, we are steadfast in our efforts to bring diverse, engaging and distinctive content across languages, genres, and formats, for our customers underscoring our content philosophy to offer something for everyone,” said Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “Over the past few years, anime content has gained significant fandom in India. With the launch of Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, we are expanding our anime programming with over hundreds of hours of programming and bringing highly engaging movies and TV shows for Prime Members. Anime Times will be available for the first time in India only on Prime Video Channels. With this launch Prime Video Channels will become the ‘one-stop entertainment destination’ for all Anime fans in the country. Anime Times has been a premier destination for some of the best Anime content, as a Channel on Prime Video in Japan, and we are thrilled to be the launchpad for them in India, and offer them wide reach to customers across the country.”

Hideo Katsumata, CEO of Anime Times Company, said, “Anime Times and Prime Video have enjoyed a strong collaboration in Japan, and we are now excited to bring Anime Times for the very first time to audiences in India. Japanese anime culture is now a significant global phenomenon, and has led to an increasing interest in Japanese culture and entertainment. We are certain that with Anime Times, fans and enthusiasts all across the country will be able to delve into the huge pool of anime shows and movies, both recent and classic, that we offer via Prime Video Channels.”

Prime Video Channels benefits for Prime members include:

● No hassle login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.

● More time watching, less time deciding: Customers don’t have to spend time toggling between their favourite services to discover what’s new and popular. With Prime Video Channels they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscription and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.

● Enjoy your favourite features, no matter which service: Customers can enjoy IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.

● More Choice: With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles across 23 OTT services, including Anime Times, FanCode, BBC Player, BBC Kids, Animax + GEM, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, VROTT, Acorn TV, NammaFlix, Stingray All Good Vibes, iwonder, Curiosity Stream, Chaupal, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.