Prime Video Announces Mega Entertainment for Prime Day 2023

MUMBAI: Prime Video announces blockbuster line-up of highly anticipated Indian and international original series and popular movies across multiple languages for Prime members ahead of Prime Day 2023 on July 15 & 16. Customers can enjoy a diverse range of shows and movies, from the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) and final season of the global hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, to the superhero film Veeran (Tamil) and family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu).

Prime Day celebrations have started early on Prime Video with the premiere of the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that beautifully explores the complexities of love and friendship, and the original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. This is in addition to the Hindi version of the massive global blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, both of which are already available on Prime Video.

The lead up to Prime Day will also see the premiere of the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) that promises many chilling shocks and surprises, and Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil) – an original series that beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life. However, the celebrations don’t just end here, as customers are in for a treat with the premiere of the superhero film Veeran (Tamil), and Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy drama series.

Taking the entertainment quotient up a notch, Prime Video will also premiere the final season of globally renowned original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of the hit original series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the acclaimed film Babylon, and action thriller Kandahar (already streaming), giving customers a bouquet of the best international content, in addition to Indian.

Not just this, Prime members can also avail up to 50% discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions from amongst the 18 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels. These include Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV, and Nammaflix. With Prime Video Channels, Prime members get to watch even more shows and movies, experience no hassle login and billing while enjoying all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing, across these 18 OTT services.

Line up of releases with dates: