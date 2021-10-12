Prime Minister To Launch PM Gatishakti On Oct 13

New Delhi: In a historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on 13th October 2021 at 11 AM at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Infrastructure creation in India had suffered for decades from multiple issues. There was a lack of coordination between different Departments, for example, once a road was constructed, other agencies dug up the constructed road again for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines, etc.

This not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure.

To address this, efforts were put in place to increase coordination so that all cables, pipelines etc. could be laid simultaneously. Steps have also been taken to address other issues like the time-taking approval process, the multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc.

In the last seven years, the Government has ensured unprecedented focus on infrastructure through a holistic outlook.

PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning & designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc.

Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, Agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive. It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).