Prime Minister to Flag off 3 Vande Bharat Trains on 31st August

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat trains on 31st August 2024 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

Realising the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity on three routes: Meerut – Lucknow, Madurai – Bengaluru and Chennai – Nagercoil.

The Meerut City – Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around 1 hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities. Likewise, the Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat and Madurai – Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than 2 hours and around 1 hour 30 mins respectively.

These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region with the world-class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three states – Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will herald a new standard of rail service to meet the needs of regular travellers, professionals, business and student communities in immense measure.