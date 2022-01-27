Prime Minister To Address NCC PM Rally At Cariappa Ground Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on 28th January, 2022 at around 12 Noon.

The Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive medal and baton from the Prime Minister.