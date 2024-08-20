Prime Minister of Malaysia Calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Malaysia, H.E. Anwar Ibrahim called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 20, 2024).

Welcoming Prime Minister Ibrahim on his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the President said that the common cherished values of democracy, multiculturalism, pluralism and mutual respect have been the guiding force for India-Malaysia relations.

The President was happy to note that both sides have decided to further intensify India-Malaysia relations by upgrading their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and are working towards an action-oriented roadmap for its implementation across various sectors of cooperation.

The President added that India sees Malaysia as a strong partner in the ‘Global South’. Malaysia is also a key partner for India in ASEAN and an important country in our Act East Policy and in Indo-Pacific vision.

The President extended best wishes for Malaysia’s assumption of the Chair of ASEAN in 2025 and reiterated that India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of our shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Through Prime Minister Ibrahim, President Murmu also conveyed her felicitations to the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, on his recent coronation.