Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, commonly known as ‘Prachanda’, on June 1 at Hyderabad House. This engagement comes as part of Prachanda’s official four-day visit to India, aimed at bolstering the longstanding and friendly relationship between the two nations.

Boosting cooperation in areas of energy, connectivity, and trade will be the central focus of discussions between Indian PM Modi and Prachanda during his four-day visit to India. Prachanda’s visit marks his first bilateral trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022.

The leaders expressed their mutual desire to expand the overall ties between India and Nepal, with several agreements expected to be finalised following their talks. The discussions will cover a wide range of matters, including trade, transit, connectivity and border issues, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit is expected to impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship. The discussions and agreements reached during the visit will further deepen ties and strengthen cooperation between the two nations.