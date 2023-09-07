Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Indonesia For ASEAN Summit

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits during which he will discuss the future contours of India’s partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

“Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet,” PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

“PM @narendramodi arrives in Jakarta to participate in @ASEAN related Summits. An opportunity to engage with the leaders of ASEAN and EAS on important regional and global issues,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community. Upon reaching, PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta to welcome him amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi Modi’.

The Indian diaspora displayed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting “Modi Modi” and “Vande Mataram”, “Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho…” (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and “Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi.” slogans.

Many children were also present in the diaspora. Prime Minister Modi could be seen interacting with the Indian community members, including kids. He also posed for selfies with them. “He (PM Modi) is such a big leader but he is so down to earth, he shook hands with all of us and gave time to each one of us…” one of the members of the Indian Diaspora said.

Others said that India is getting recognition and that is “all because of PM Modi.”