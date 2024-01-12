Prime Minister Inaugurates 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra

Nasik: Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nasik, Maharashtra on Friday. Shri Modi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekanand and Rajmata Jijau.

The National Youth Festival is organized every year from 12th to 16th January, with the 12th of January being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The host state for the festival this year is Maharashtra. The theme of this year’s Festival is Viksit Bharat@ 2047: युवा के लिए, युवा के द्वारा.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today marks the occasion of India’s youth power and is dedicated to the great personality of Swami Vivekanand who filled the county with new energy and enthusiasm during the period of slavery.

Shri Modi conveyed his best wishes to all youth on the occasion of National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. He also noted the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jijabai, the symbol of India’s women power and expressed gratitude for being present in Maharashtra on this occasion.

VIDEO | PM @narendramodi inaugurates the 27th National Youth Festival in #Nashik, Maharashtra. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Q5sNBg1s9I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

