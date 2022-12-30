Prime Minister and his brother light pyre of Heeraben Modi at her cremation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years today (December 30). PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the nation about the sad demise of her mother. PM wrote his meeting with his mother on her 100th birthday and shared her way of life which was – to work with intelligence and live life with purity.

In the latest visuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen lighting the pyre of his mother and giving final tributes to her. Earlier, he was also seen carrying the mortal remains of his mother on his shoulder as last rites were being carried out. Prime Minister shared a very deep bonding with his mother and was seen visiting her frequently.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Tributes have begun pouring in for the demise of Heeraben Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati were among some names who extended their condolences to PM Modi for his loss.

Heeraben Modi was born in Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat, on June 18, 1923. She has five sons and a daughter, with PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.