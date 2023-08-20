Prime accused of throwing ink on 5T Secretary VK Pandian released by police

Bhubaneswar: Bhaskar Sahoo, who allegedly threw ink on 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Puri Collector Samarth Verma during their visit to Satyabadi in Puri on Saturday, was released by the police late last night.

There was an ink attack on the Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian on August 19. The incident has been highly criticized by everyone and has been strongly condemned in several quarters.

Reportedly, Sahu had attacked Pandian when the latter was involved in the review of developmental work of the state government. Allegedly, the accused had committed the act out of intolerance.