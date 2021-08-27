Primary Schools Turn Drug Addicts’ Den Amid Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Amid the covid-19 pandemic, the now-shut primary schools in several parts of Bhubaneswar is now turning into a haven for the drug addicts.

As per the report, locals alleged that while the school gates are locked, few addicts enter the premises by hopping over the boundary walls. As the schools are reopened recently for the class IX and X students, the anti-social people targeted the primary schools which are yet to open.

The addicts are spotted playing cards during the daytime. They later enter the area after evening hours fearlessly, thanks to the absence of lights. After partying through the night, they leave the spot in a mess of broken liquor bottles and plastic cartons, locals added.