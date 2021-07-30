Primary School Teachers To Be Promoted In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday directed the reduction in the residency period for the promotion of primary school teachers.

As many as 63,303 primary teachers are set to be promoted in the state.

With the implementation of the proposal, 29,759 assistant teachers at Level-V (A) will be promoted to Level-V (B) and 29,759 senior teachers at Level-V (B) will be promoted to Level-IV immediately. In addition, 3785 Headmasters/Headmistresses at Level-IV will be promoted to Level-III by September.

The residency period for assistant teachers at Level-V (B) has been reduced from one year to six months, while the residency period has been reduced from two years to one year for promotion from Level-IV to Level-III.

Chief Minister congratulated all the teachers who are going to be promoted and sought their contribution in the efforts of the State Government providing quality education.

Notably, in 2017, the cadre of primary teachers was restructured to create 51,164 posts in place of 21,463 posts at Level-IV and 18,769 posts in place of 9,305 posts at Level-III.