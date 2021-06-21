Pride parade crash in Florida: Officials term ‘tragic accident’ unintentional

Florida: A deadly car crash at a Pride event in Florida over the weekend was unintentional and a “tragic accident,” authorities said.

The man who drove a pickup truck into a Pride parade in Florida, killing one and injuring another, acted unintentionally, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the 77-year-old driver had ailments that prevented him from walking and had been selected to conduct the lead vehicle.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly at the start of the event on Saturday.

The driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges had been filed.