Pride Of Lions Spotted Roaming On Gujarat Street; Odisha IFS Officer Posts Video, Watch

New Delhi: A pride of lions were sighted wandering on the street of a residential area in Gujarat.

A video showing the lions moving on the street at night was posted on twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The video appears to be from Gujarat and shows a residential area.

The scene sparked widespread concern over the safety of wild. Many raised question over the reason of their straying into human habitation.

Some say Lions population is increasing significantly due to numerious conservation efforts of Government, which is welcome step.

Walking on the streets of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kEAxByqPUU — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 15, 2023

The footage shows lions walking down an empty street. You can’t see anyone walking down the street, but you can see the approaching vehicles’ blinking headlights. “Another day, Another pride… Walking on the streets of Gujarat” reads the video caption.

The video has garnered over 200,000 views and plenty of reactions from netizens. Netizens opined that the permission to build towns in place of forests should be banned.

The video evoked mixed reaction. Many reacted to the video, saying that construction should be banned in forest area. Some also opined that Lions population increased in Gir forest. So, some of them should be tanslocated.