Prez, VP & PM Congratulate PV Sindhu For Stellar Performance At Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: India President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated P V Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sindhu Sunday became only the second Indian and the country”s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight set win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women”s singles third-place play-off. She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

“P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,” President Kovid Twitted.

“Her stellar performance at Tokyo Olympics has made every Indian proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020”