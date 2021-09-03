Prez, Vice Prez, PM Hail Avani Lekhara For Her Steller Show At Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

The President praised Lekhara for an outstanding feat at such a young age and lauded her consistency and commitment to succeed.

“Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at #Paralympics. This is an outstanding feat at such a young age. Your consistency & commitment to succeed are an inspiration for all. Best wishes for future endeavours,” the President said in a tweet.

The Vice President of India praised Lekhara for her exemplary performances that reflect her hard work and determination.

“Avani Lekhara does it again! Many congratulations to her on bagging a #Bronze medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at Tokyo #Paralympics 2020. Her exemplary performances reflect her hard work and determination. My best wishes for her bright future. #AvaniLekhara,” tweeted the Vice President.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning the Bronze Medal at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para”

With this medal, India’s total medal tally has risen to 12.

Noptably, this is Avani’s second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week.