Prez To Host Visitor’s Conference At Rashtrapati Bhavan From June 7-8

New Delhi: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will host the Visitor’s Conference 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 7 and 8, 2022.

On June 7, 2022, the President will present the Visitor’s Awards 2020 in the categories of Research and Technological Development in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries.

Subsequent to the conferment of Visitor’s Awards, the Conference will witness the presentation on ‘Role and responsibilities of Higher Education Institutions in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC.

On June 8, 2022, the Conference will witness presentations and deliberations on various topics such as international rankings of Higher Education Institutions; collaboration between Academia-Industry and policy-makers; integrating school, higher and vocational education; education and research in emerging and disruptive technologies.

The President is the Visitor of 161 Central Institutes of Higher Education (CIHE). 53 CIHE will witness the Conference physically while other institutes will be connected virtually. Apart from the heads of 161 institutions of higher education, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan; Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar; Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education; Chairman of University Grants Commission; Chairperson of National Council for Vocational Education and Training; and Chairman AICTE will also attend the Conference.