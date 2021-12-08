Prez Presents Standard To 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron Of Indian Navy

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind today presented the ‘President’s Standard’ to the 22nd Missile Vessels Squadron of the Indian Navy at a ceremonial event in Mumbai.

The President’s Standard is pthe highest honour bestowed by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to a military unit in recognition of the service rendered to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, President Shri Kovind said “the presentation of the Standard is a testimony to the exceptional service rendered by officers and sailors, past and present, of this squadron to our nation.”

He recalled the role played by the 22nd Missile Squadron in sinking Pakistan Naval ships during the 1971 war fifty years ago.

Expressing happiness over Indian Navy’s commitment towards indigenization as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Vision, the President said “this commitment of the Navy is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who is regarded by many historians as the founder of India’s battle-ready naval force in the 17th century.”

President Kovind also lauded the role played by the Indian Navy in rendering assistance to the people during humanitarian crises or natural disasters and praised its role in repatriation of citizens during Covid 19 and rescue operations during Cyclone Tauktae off the Maharasthra-Gujarat coast last year.