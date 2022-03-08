Prez Presents Nari Shakti Puraskar For Years 2020 & 2021

New Delhi: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar for the years 2020 and 2021 on the occasion of International Women’s Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a Women and Child Development Ministry initiative to acknowledge exceptional contributions made by individuals and institutions and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

Its recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation.

The latest awardees include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade, Odisha’s Sruti Mohapatra for outstanding contribution towards upliftment and empowerment of Divyangjan and mathematician Neena Gupta.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with these awardees and said that the success of government efforts, like vocal for local, is dependent on the contribution of women.

PM Modi also said that it is important to ensure that all women become part of decision-making at a family level which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment.