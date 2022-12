Prez Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar paid floral tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Tuesday at on Parliament premises.

Other Ministers, prominent dignitaries from various Ministries also remembered his contribution to the India Constitution on his death anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GG0BoXHf6L — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2022