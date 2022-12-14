Prez Murmu To Felicitate National Energy Efficiency And Conservation Award Winners

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to felicitate the winners of various national energy efficiency and conservation awards on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day on Wednesday.

She will felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes.

The EV Yatra Portal will also be launched on the occasion.

Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh will address the occasion.

Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present at the event.