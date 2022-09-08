Onam
National

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People On Onam

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world on the occasion of Onam.

In her message, the President extended her warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.”

Onam, an annual harvest festival celebrated by the Malayalee community in and outside Kerala, commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

