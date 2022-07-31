Prez Murmu, PM Modi Congratulate Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi For Winning Silver At CWG

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian shares the joy of your success,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and congratulated Bindyarani Devi.

“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi on Sunday morning.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55 kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 taking India’s tally to four on Saturday.

The 23-year-old lifted a total of 202 kilograms. She lifted 86 kilograms in the snatch round and registered a Commonwealth Games record lift of 116 kilograms in the clean and jerk round.

Nigeria’s Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203 kg (92 kg 111 kg) to win the gold medal.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively.