New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harvinder Singh for winning a Gold medal in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
President Murmu in her X, posted, “My heartiest congratulations to Harvinder Singh on winning gold medal in men’s individual recurve para archery event at Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Harvinder’s second medal at consecutive Paralympics and first ever gold medal in para archery for India. His exceptional performance under tremendous pressure is inspirational. I wish he brings more glory to the tricolour,” President Murmu wrote on X.
My heartiest congratulations to Harvinder Singh on winning gold medal in men’s individual recurve para archery event at Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Harvinder’s second medal at consecutive Paralympics and first ever gold medal in para archery for India. His exceptional…
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2024
Extending wishes to Singh, PM Modi posted, “Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024!”
The Prime Minister said, “His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.”
A very special Gold in Para Archery!
Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024!
His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.… pic.twitter.com/CFFl8p7yP2
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024
Harvinder, who secured India’s first archery medal at the Games with a bronze in Tokyo three years prior, improved his standing with a stellar display of five consecutive victories.
On Wednesday, Singh etched his name in history as India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in archery. He clinched a decisive 6-0 victory over Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in the final, creating a historic moment for both himself and the nation.
The archer from Haryana has a leg impairment due to complications from dengue treatment received in his early childhood.
Harvinder’s triumph signifies India’s second archery medal at the current Paris Paralympics, following the bronze medal victory by the Indian duo of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi in the mixed team compound event.