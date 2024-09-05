New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harvinder Singh for winning a Gold medal in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

President Murmu in her X, posted, “My heartiest congratulations to Harvinder Singh on winning gold medal in men’s individual recurve para archery event at Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Harvinder’s second medal at consecutive Paralympics and first ever gold medal in para archery for India. His exceptional performance under tremendous pressure is inspirational. I wish he brings more glory to the tricolour,” President Murmu wrote on X.

