President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Smt Murmu expressed deep grief and posted, “The stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon”

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं हताहत हुए श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालु शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2025

Shri Modi said that he has spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and all necessary steps are being taken to support those affected by the tragedy. Shri Modi also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“The accident in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the pilgrims who have lost their families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard and I am in constant touch with the state government. ”