Prez Murmu Extends Greetings On Holi Eve

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

The Festival of Holi symbolizes the vibrant colours and spirit of tolerance in our diverse society. This festival of joy is an opportunity to further promote goodwill and harmony among people. I wish that this unique festival of colours strengthens the feelings of love and brotherhood among all.

On this delightful occasion, let us pledge to work together for the progress and prosperity of our society and nation”.