Prez Murmu Extends Greetings On Easter Eve

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Easter.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I convey my greetings to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian community.

Celebrated as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion. Jesus Christ gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. His life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice.

Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values ​​of Lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing the development of nation”.