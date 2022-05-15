Prez Kovind, VP Naidu Greet Nation On Eve Of Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended warm wishes to the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

The President of India, in his message on the eve of Buddha Purnima has said: –

“On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my warm wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world.

Mahatma Buddha preached non-violence, love and compassion to the people. In a world full of turmoil, his teachings are more relevant today than ever before. The teachings of Mahatma Buddha inspire entire humanity to strive towards a life based on moral values. He guided people to follow the path of compassion and tolerance.

Let us resolve to follow the “Ashtangik Marg” shown by Mahatma Buddha and contribute towards building a peaceful, harmonious and developed country by leading a virtuous life”.

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of Buddha Purnima. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and beyond on the auspicious occasion of ‘Buddha Purnima’.

One of the most illustrious spiritual leaders of the world, Lord Buddha preached the most profound truths. His teachings were aimed at finding the root cause of our sorrows and liberating the sentient beings from suffering.

Undoubtedly, Bhagwan Buddha and his ‘Dhamma’ are an eternal source of light, guiding us on the path of morality, contentment and happiness.

On this happy occasion, let us commit ourselves to follow the principles of universal love, compassion and equality as shown by Lord Buddha – ‘The Enlightened One.”