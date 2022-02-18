Prez Kovind To Stay At Puri Raj Bhawan During His Two-Day Odisha Visit

Puri: President Ram Nath Kovind will be in Odisha on a two-day visit starting from February 19, during which he will stay in Puri Raj Bhawan, according to reports.

The President is slated to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 2.45 PM on February 19 and then proceed to Puri after 10 minutes, where he will spend the night.

During his visit to Puri, the President will visit Shree Jagannath Temple at 5 PM of February 19 and spend 45 minues in the 12th century shrine.

Next day, the President will inaugurate the three-year celebration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission. The President will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt at 10.30 am.