Prez Kovind Presents Padma Awards; Odisha’s Pratibha Ray, Pramod Bhagat Among Awardees

New Delhi: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Eminent literateur and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray and Tokyo Paralympics Champion and ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat were conferred with Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

While Ray was conferred with Padma Bhusan, Bhagat was conferred Padma Shri.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture ceremony II. The Civil Investiture Ceremony – I was held on March 21.

This year a total of 128 Padma Awards were conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

The awardees included 34 women and 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.