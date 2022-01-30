Prez Kovind, PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi Pay Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, other top leaders paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote:

“Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered.”

In a message on Twitter, President Kovind posted: “Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji’s message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light”

Rahul Gandhi also posted a tweet and said: “Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them.”