Prez Kovind, PM Modi Extend Best Wishes To People Of Arunachal Pradesh On Their Statehood Day

New Delhi: President Kovind Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, both the states exemplify unity in diversity. I wish both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature,” tweeted the President.

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, both the states exemplify unity in diversity. I wish both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2022

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come.”

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

