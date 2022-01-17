Prez Kovind, PM Modi Cond ole Demise Of Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders expressed grief and offered their condolences on the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and put on dialysis, breathed his last at his home here late on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief and said that his passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said;

भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

