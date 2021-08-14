Prez Greets Nation On Eve Of 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the 75th Independence Day and conveyed his profound appreciation for all covid warriors.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said India has reasons to be proud of the considerable distance travelled.

He said Mahatma Gandhi taught that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction.

“I congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047 when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence,” the President said.

“India is proud of not only adhering to the Paris climate agreement but doing more than what the country has committed to protect the climate. I extend my greetings especially to the members of the armed forces, who have guarded our freedom, valiantly and gladly making supreme sacrifice when necessary. I convey my profound appreciation for all covid warriors. Many of them succumbed to Covid-19. I pay homage to them,” he added.

The President said that Mahatma Gandhi and all other national heroes provided a blueprint to liberate the nation from colonial rule and also to rebuild it.

“I urge all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and also inspire others. Our corona warriors, the doctors, nurses and health workers, the administrators, and others, risked everything to contain the impact of the second wave,” he said.

“The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away. We are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year. In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances,” he said.

“I wish that all our people come out of the difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic and move ahead on the path of happiness and prosperity. I congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047 when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence,” he added.