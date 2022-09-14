Prez Droupadi Murmu To Visit London To Attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London on September 17 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

“In the 70 years of reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth.