Prez Draupadi Murmu Greets Nation On The Eve Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu greeted the nation on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas saying that this day is the symbol of the courage of the country’s armed forces.

She also remembered the contribution of freedom fighters and stressed the need to speed up efforts to meet the expectations that India’s freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.

Appreciating the efforts of the country during the COVID pandemic, she said, administering 200 crore vaccine doses to the people of the country is a big achievement.

The patience, courage, and cooperation shown by the people of the country in this entire battle is a symbol of India’s growing strength and sensitivity as a society.

The President added that India not only took care of itself in these difficult situations but also helped the world. She said, in the atmosphere created by the Corona pandemic, today the world is looking at India with new confidence. Ms Murmu asserted that the international community has high hopes for India for ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain and peace.