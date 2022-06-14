Prez Biden To Make His First Trip To West Asia Region Next Month

Washington: US President Joe Biden will make his first trip to West Asia region next month, visiting Israel, West Bank and Saudi Arabia from 13th to 16th July, the White House confirmed in a statement.

According to a senior Biden official, the US President will begin his travel in Israel, where he will meet with Israeli leaders to discuss the country’s security, prosperity, and increasing integration into the greater region.

He will also visit the West Bank to consult with the Palestinian Authority and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people, the official further added.

The US President will then travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi King Salman, to attend a Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan (known as the GCC3).

The trip to Israel is meant to reinforce the United States’ iron-clad commitment to Israel’s security and prosperity and by attending the GCC Summit the Biden administration intends to advance US security, economic and diplomatic interests in the region.