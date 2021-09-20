Prez Biden To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi On Sept 24

Washington: US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, the White House said on Monday.

PM Modi will visit the US this week and take part in the first in-person Quad leaders meet and UN General Debate.

“The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India,” a White House statement said.

Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations.

President Biden will host the first-ever-in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The White House statement said that Biden will also meet the Japanese Prime Minister.

The leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since the first virtual summit that was held on March 12 this year.