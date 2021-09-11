Prez Biden Calls For Unity On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

Washington: As the world completes 20 years of the worst attack on the United States on September 9, 2001, President Joe Biden commemorated the lives of 2,977 people who lost their lives.

In a video released on the eve of the 20th anniversary, President Biden said, “We honour all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterward. No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago. We learned that unity is the one thing that must never break.”

“To the families of 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a thousand more who were injured. America commemorates you and your loved ones,” Biden said.

“This tragedy highlights how even at our most vulnerable, unity is our greatest strength. Biden also lauded forces who risked and gave their lives in and after the attacks,” he said.

Earlier, the White House informed that Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York’s World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.