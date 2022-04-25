Preventive Measures To Keep Malaria At Bay

New Delhi: Malaria is still prevalent in several countries including India, according to WHO. Malaria is caused due to mosquito bites. Therefore, it is important to be alert and take precautions. Here are simple steps as precautions and preventive measures.

Sleeping under a mosquito net– Sleeping under a mosquito net is the best way to keep mosquitoes and insects away. Make sure there are no mosquitoes inside after you have tucked the net under the mattress and wash it once every 10 days to get rid of the dust accumulated.

Citronella Oil– This oil is extracted from lemongrass and is mostly used in beauty products. However, this is also as effective in warding off mosquitoes when applied to the body along with olive or coconut oil. Only a few drops are enough as it has a very strong fragrance.

Cover your body– Mosquitoes are more likely to bite you when your skin is exposed. Wear full sleeves and longer pants to avoid bites.

Use mosquito repellent creams and lotions– If you happen to wear clothes that expose certain parts of your body, make sure you apply mosquito repellent generously on those areas. Also, if you happen to apply sunscreen apply the repellent on top as the strong odour from the repellent would keep the mosquitoes at bay.

Using sprays indoors– when at home use repellent sprays and vaporisers that are easily available in the market. These repellents are generally plug-in or you spray them in the room. To make this method more effective, make sure the doors and windows are closed.