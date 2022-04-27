Prevent Your Nails From Breaking, Splitting, And More: Follow These Tips

New Delhi: We all hate it when we break a nail. If you find yourself suffering from nail breakage, there are a handful of lifestyle changes that can help your nails get back to healthy, smooth, and strong. Try these tips to protect your nails.

Keep Your Hands and Nails Clean

To have beautiful hands, you have to have beautiful nails. To have beautiful hands and nails, you have to keep them clean. Wash your hands with gentle hand soap and use a nail brush to scrub your nails thoroughly on top, along the folds, and under them where dirt usually hides.

Moisturize Your Hands and Nails After Washing Your Hands

Water hydrates your skin but dehydrates your nails. To compensate, you need to moisturize your hands and nails after every wash. Your regular hand moisturizer will do. As you’re rubbing your hands together, make sure your nails are being thoroughly moisturized as well.

Wear Rubber Gloves When Washing Dishes

Not only is this common chore tough on your hands, it is also very damaging to your nails. Excessive dishwashing is one of the most common reasons that nails become dry and brittle.

If you have a dishwasher, use it. If you have to wash the dishes by hand, protect your nails by wearing rubber gloves.

Wear Protective Gloves When Doing Chores

You also shouldn’t forget to protect your nails when doing other household chores. Harsh chemicals from soap and cleaning products are murderous to your nails. Wear latex gloves with a cotton lining to protect your hands and nails when cleaning your kitchen or scrubbing the bathroom.

Wear Protective Gloves When Gardening

Gloves also go for outdoor chores! Protect your nails from dirt and breakage when you are working in your garden. You should never work in your garden without garden gloves. In addition to keeping the dirt off your nails, garden gloves also protect your hands from blisters, sharp objects, and thorns.

Do Not Clip or File Your Nails When They Are Dry

Nails are made of layers and their natural oils are the glue that keeps layers together. Clipping or filing dry nails will cause your nails to split and separate.

The best time to clip or file your nails is after a shower or bath or after washing your hands when your nails are softer and less likely to split or break.