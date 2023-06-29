‘Presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of doomed Titan submersible

California: The US Coast Guard on Wednesday said that the experts recovered “presumed human remains” from the wreckage of the Titan sub that imploded during a dive into the Titanic wreck.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered,” the agency said in a statement after parts of the wreckage were unloaded in eastern Canada.

Earlier in the day, the recovered debris was offloaded in eastern Canada, bringing to an end a difficult search-and-recovery operation.

That debris will now be taken on board a US Coast Guard cutter to a US port for further analysis, the organization said.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” said the leader of the US investigation into the tragedy, Captain Jason Neubauer.