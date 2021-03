New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, 2021. In the evening of March 20, 2021, the President will reach Bhubaneswar.

On March 21, 2021, the President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela. On the same day, he will also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant.

On March 22, 2021, the President will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi.