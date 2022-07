Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the presidential elections, nine MLAs of the Odisha Congress will vote for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) PCC president Sarat Patnaik held a meeting with the party MLAs and informed them about the decision of the high command.

Reportedly, the OPCC has appointed Ganeswar Behera and Santosh Singh Saluja as the party’s agents for the presidential poll.