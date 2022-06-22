Presidential Polls: NDA’s Draupadi Murmu To File Nomination On June 24

New Delhi: The presidential candidate nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Friday.

The sources also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be proposing her name for the nomination on June 24, which will be seconded by the party’s national president JP Nadda.

The sources also informed ANI that the BJP has invited all of their allies to join in the nomination ceremony including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states of the country.

Meanwhile, the preparation to prepare the papers for Murmu’s nomination is in full swing.

On Wednesday evening Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik made an appeal to all MLAs of Odisha to support Murmu’s candidature.

Notably, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is not an ally of the NDA but is often seen supporting the NDA government on crucial bills and legislature.

He openly came out and endorsed the candidature of Murmu for the upcoming presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18.