Presidential Poll 2022: Polling To Be Held In Odisha On July 18 Between 10 AM & 5 PM

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India has notified that the polling for the ensuing Presidential Election-2022 will be held on July 18 between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

Issuing a notice in this regard, the secretariat of the Odisha Legislative Assembly said that Room No.54 (First Floor) of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Buildings, Bhubaneswar has been fixed to be the place of Poll for the aforesaid Election, where all elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will cast their votes.

Any Member of Parliament or of any State Legislative Assembly permitted by the Election Commission of India may also cast his vote at the aforesaid place between the hours fixed on the production of such permission before the Presiding Officer, the notice read.