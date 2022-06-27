Presidential Elections 2022: Yashwant Sinha To File Nomination Today

New Delhi: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination today at the Parliament House as the Opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

The opposition presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, will file his nomination at around 11:30 am. He will be accompanied by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders from the non-NDA camp.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will also be attending the nomination programme. Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), and some of the TRS MPs will also attend the programme.

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate for the Presidential elections.

Opposition leaders will meet at the Parliament House around noon today and submit the nomination.