Presidential Election, 2022: 11 Candidates File Nominations On First Day

New Delhi: At least eleven candidates filed their nominations on the first day of the upcoming presidential polls. Of which, paper of one of them was rejected for want of proper documents.

The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the nomination for which will continue till June 29.

The nomination process began with the issuance of the notification on Wednesday.

The candidates who filed nominations on Wednesday were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A nomination paper of a candidate for the election has to be made in the prescribed format and has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders.

The security deposit for the election of Rs 15,000 should also be deposited.